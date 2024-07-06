J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

