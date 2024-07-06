J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.05 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

