J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

