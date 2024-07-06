J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 532 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

