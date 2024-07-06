J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 886 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SLYV traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 195,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

