J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $475,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 3,324,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.