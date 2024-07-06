J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of ED opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

