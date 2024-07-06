Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.67. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

