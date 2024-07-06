James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Stake Lessened by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHX. Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.71.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

