Jito (JTO) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $223.35 million and $50.78 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,292,075.6 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.89192241 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $60,921,240.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

