John Abernethy Purchases 162,000 Shares of Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy acquired 162,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$50,382.00 ($33,588.00).

Clime Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

