John Abernethy Purchases 162,000 Shares of Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy acquired 162,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$50,382.00 ($33,588.00).
Clime Investment Management Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.
About Clime Investment Management
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clime Investment Management
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.