Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.47

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and traded as low as $41.61. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 4,153 shares changing hands.
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
