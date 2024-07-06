JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $974.32

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 974.32 ($12.32) and traded as high as GBX 998 ($12.62). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 997 ($12.61), with a volume of 283,164 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 974.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 940.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

