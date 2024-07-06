KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43.

About KCR Residential REIT

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

