KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Trading 6.1% Higher

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 12,951,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 36,547,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.31.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

