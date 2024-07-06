Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $70.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 150,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

