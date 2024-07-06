Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Shares Up 0.6%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.73. 57,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 362,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Kering Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kering Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

