Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.40

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.40 and traded as high as C$37.89. Keyera shares last traded at C$37.40, with a volume of 1,382,911 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.18.

Keyera Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.40. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

