Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 50,000,000 shares traded.
Kibo Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £436,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13.
Kibo Energy Company Profile
Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.
