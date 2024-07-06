Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.27

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.27 and traded as low as C$17.15. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 88,374 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

