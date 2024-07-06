KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $36,053.60 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KLA stock opened at $855.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $774.56 and its 200 day moving average is $687.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

