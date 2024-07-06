Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Up 33.3%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 282,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 176,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Stock Up 66.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.81.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.