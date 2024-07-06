Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Up 33.3%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 282,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 176,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Stock Up 66.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.