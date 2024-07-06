Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $37.99 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.99 million and $1.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Komodo alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,133,053 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.