KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.56

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and traded as high as $25.67. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 12,256 shares.

KONE Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.10%. As a group, analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

