Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.