Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,381 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

