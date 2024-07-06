Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RC opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RC

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.