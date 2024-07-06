Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,881 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,766 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

