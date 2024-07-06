Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,040,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 342,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 141,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

