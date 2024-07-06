Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 856 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Gladstone Capital worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 297.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $23.72 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.