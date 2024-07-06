Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $268,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

