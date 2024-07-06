Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

INVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st.

INVZ opened at $0.93 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

