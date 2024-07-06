KWB Wealth Sells 290 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KWB Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

