Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,103,000 after purchasing an additional 152,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,973,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 943.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $65,650,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $47,063,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

