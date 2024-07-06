Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $10.89 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

