Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $12.18. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 129,375 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $369.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

