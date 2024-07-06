Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 147.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Linde by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,743,000 after purchasing an additional 347,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $435.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.55. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

