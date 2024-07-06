Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $0.06 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,103,528 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,090,840.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00394819 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.