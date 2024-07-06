Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.03. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Lithium Royalty Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

About Lithium Royalty

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States. Its royalty portfolio consists of 35 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 29 properties in development or exploration. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

