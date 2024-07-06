Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,004,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Littelfuse by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $249.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.