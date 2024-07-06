Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.78

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$145.78 and traded as high as C$164.25. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$163.35, with a volume of 374,046 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on L. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$145.78.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total transaction of C$227,046.05. Insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

