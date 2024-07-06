Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PG. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PG traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

