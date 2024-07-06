Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $558.06. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

