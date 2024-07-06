Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Up 2.6%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.48). Approximately 865,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 697% from the average daily volume of 108,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.39).

LGRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Loungers from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £294.65 million, a PE ratio of 4,057.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

