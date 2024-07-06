Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Up 2.6%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.48). Approximately 865,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 697% from the average daily volume of 108,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.39).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LGRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Loungers from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LGRS
Loungers Stock Performance
Loungers Company Profile
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loungers
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.