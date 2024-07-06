LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 226,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 525,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

LQR House Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($19.16) by $18.64. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. LQR House had a negative net margin of 1,229.70% and a negative return on equity of 211.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that LQR House Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

