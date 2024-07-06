LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $105.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

