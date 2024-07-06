Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on July 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

