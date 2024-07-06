Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.20. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 10,800 shares traded.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$208.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.84 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.