Manta Network (MANTA) Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges. Manta Network has a market cap of $262.97 million and approximately $32.24 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manta Network has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,100,416.3333333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.73974288 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $41,859,613.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

