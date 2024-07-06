Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

